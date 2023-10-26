Can we count on Andrew Cogliano finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

Cogliano is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Cogliano has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

