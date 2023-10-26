Avalanche vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 26
The Colorado Avalanche (6-0, riding a six-game winning streak) hit the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-4, losers of three in a row). The matchup on Thursday, October 26 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Avalanche vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Avalanche 4, Penguins 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche vs Penguins Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche have gone 1-0-1 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 6-0.
- In the one game this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they won.
- The Avalanche have scored three or more goals five times, and are 5-0-0 in those games.
- In the three games when Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won every time (six points).
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is undefeated (5-0-0, 10 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents once, and won (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|2nd
|4.5
|Goals Scored
|2.83
|19th
|3rd
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|17th
|1st
|37.7
|Shots
|34.8
|2nd
|12th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.2
|13th
|7th
|28.57%
|Power Play %
|12.5%
|23rd
|4th
|92.59%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.35%
|12th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Avalanche vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.