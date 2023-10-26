The Colorado Avalanche, with Devon Toews, take the ice Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Toews against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Devon Toews vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews' plus-minus rating this season, in 23:26 per game on the ice, is +6.

Toews has a goal in one of his six games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Toews has a point in four games this year through six games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Toews has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of six games played.

The implied probability that Toews goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Toews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 6 Games 2 4 Points 1 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

