In the upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Fredrik Olofsson to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Olofsson has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.