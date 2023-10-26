Should you bet on Logan O'Connor to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in three of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

O'Connor's shooting percentage is 37.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

