Will Mikko Rantanen Score a Goal Against the Penguins on October 26?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mikko Rantanen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Rantanen stats and insights
- In four of six games this season, Rantanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Rantanen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 20.8% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have one shutout, and they average 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
