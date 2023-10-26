The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mikko Rantanen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

  • In four of six games this season, Rantanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • Rantanen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 20.8% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have one shutout, and they average 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

