The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mikko Rantanen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

In four of six games this season, Rantanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Rantanen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 20.8% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have one shutout, and they average 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

