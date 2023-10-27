The Denver Nuggets, with Jamal Murray, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 119-107 win against the Lakers, Murray had 21 points and six assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Murray's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-114)

Over 20.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were ranked 11th in the league defensively last year, conceding 113 points per contest.

Allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest last year, the Grizzlies were 21st in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies allowed 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 37 22 5 9 4 0 2 2/25/2023 25 8 3 4 1 0 1

