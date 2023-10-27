Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jokic totaled 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in his last game, which ended in a 119-107 win against the Lakers.

Below we will dive into Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-115)

Over 26.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 13.5 (+104)

Over 13.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+144)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the NBA last year, giving up 113 points per game.

On the glass, the Grizzlies gave up 44.4 rebounds per game last year, 21st in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies conceded 26.4 per contest last year, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Grizzlies gave up 13 made three-pointers per contest last season, 25th in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 35 18 18 10 0 1 0 2/25/2023 27 15 13 3 0 0 0 12/20/2022 37 13 13 13 1 0 2

