The Denver Nuggets (1-0) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Grizzlies 104

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-12.9)

Nuggets (-12.9) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.5

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets scored 115.8 points per game and allowed 112.5 last year, ranking them 12th in the league on offense and eighth defensively.

Denver was 18th in the NBA in rebounds per game (43) and best in rebounds allowed (40.8) last year.

The Nuggets were second-best in the NBA in assists (28.9 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Denver was 20th in the NBA in committing them (13.8 per game) last year. It was 19th in forcing them (12.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Nuggets were 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.8) last season. They were fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.

