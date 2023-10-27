The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) play the Denver Nuggets (1-0) at FedExForum on October 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

Last season, the Nuggets had a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.1% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents hit.

In games Denver shot better than 45.3% from the field, it went 51-20 overall.

The Grizzlies ranked second in rebounding in the NBA. The Nuggets finished 18th.

Last year, the Nuggets scored 115.8 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allowed.

When Denver totaled more than 113 points last season, it went 43-7.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets put up 119.4 points per game in home games last season. In road games, they averaged 112.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, Denver allowed 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in road games (115.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets performed better when playing at home last season, draining 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries