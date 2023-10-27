How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) play the Denver Nuggets (1-0) at FedExForum on October 27, 2023.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets Stats Insights
- Last season, the Nuggets had a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.1% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents hit.
- In games Denver shot better than 45.3% from the field, it went 51-20 overall.
- The Grizzlies ranked second in rebounding in the NBA. The Nuggets finished 18th.
- Last year, the Nuggets scored 115.8 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allowed.
- When Denver totaled more than 113 points last season, it went 43-7.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets put up 119.4 points per game in home games last season. In road games, they averaged 112.2 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Denver allowed 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in road games (115.3).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets performed better when playing at home last season, draining 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jay Huff
|Out
|Rib
