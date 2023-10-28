The No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) face an MWC matchup versus the Colorado State Rams (3-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Air Force vs. Colorado State?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Air Force 35, Colorado State 20

Air Force 35, Colorado State 20 Air Force has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Falcons have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -600 or shorter.

Colorado State has won two of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Rams have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Air Force (-14.5)



Air Force (-14.5) Air Force is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado State owns a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Rams have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) This season, four of Air Force's seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.

This season, every game Colorado State has played finished with a combined score over 46.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 64 points per game, 17.5 points more than the over/under of 46.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 43.2 39.8 Implied Total AVG 26 27.3 24 ATS Record 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Colorado State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.1 57 58.6 Implied Total AVG 33.7 33 34 ATS Record 4-2-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

