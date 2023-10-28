The No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) square off against a fellow MWC opponent when they visit the Colorado State Rams (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium.

Air Force ranks 67th in total offense this season (394.4 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking second-best in the FBS with 394.4 yards allowed per game. Colorado State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 33.6 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 52nd with 29.9 points per contest.

Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Air Force vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Air Force Colorado State 394.4 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.1 (65th) 223.4 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.4 (118th) 306 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.7 (131st) 88.4 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.4 (6th) 5 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (126th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (10th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has 566 rushing yards on 135 carries with eight touchdowns.

Jared Roznos' 313 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has totaled 10 catches and two touchdowns.

Dane Kinamon has hauled in three receptions totaling 107 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade Harris has a total of 82 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two throws and scoring one touchdown.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has racked up 2,179 yards on 63.9% passing while tossing 15 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield is his team's leading rusher with 53 carries for 236 yards, or 33.7 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Avery Morrow has piled up 54 carries and totaled 149 yards with one touchdown.

Tory Horton has racked up 738 receiving yards on 65 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Dallin Holker has recorded 577 receiving yards (82.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 43 receptions.

Justus Ross-Simmons has racked up 377 reciving yards (53.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

