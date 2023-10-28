The No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) will have their fourth-ranked pass defense on display versus the Colorado State Rams (3-4) and the No. 6 pass offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Falcons are heavily favored, by 14 points. The over/under is set at 46 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Colorado State matchup in this article.

Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-14) 46 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-13.5) 46.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Air Force vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Air Force has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Colorado State is 4-2-0 ATS this year.

The Rams have won their only game this season when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC -114 Bet $114 to win $100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.