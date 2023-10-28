Air Force vs. Colorado State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) will have their fourth-ranked pass defense on display versus the Colorado State Rams (3-4) and the No. 6 pass offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Falcons are heavily favored, by 14 points. The over/under is set at 46 in the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Colorado State matchup in this article.
Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
Air Force vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-14)
|46
|-550
|+400
Air Force (-14)
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-13.5)
|46.5
|-610
|+440
Air Force (-13.5)
Air Force vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Air Force has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Colorado State is 4-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Rams have won their only game this season when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.
Air Force 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|-114
|Bet $114 to win $100
