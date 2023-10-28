The Colorado State Rams (3-4) and the sixth-ranked passing attack will hit the field against the No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) and the fourth-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Falcons are heavily favored by 14 points in the outing. The contest has an over/under of 46.5 points.

On the defensive side of the ball, Air Force has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best by allowing only 223.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 67th (394.4 yards per game). Colorado State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 466.4 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, compiling 416.1 total yards per contest (49th-ranked).

Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Air Force vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -14 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Air Force Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Falcons have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 224 total yards surrendered per game (10th-best). They haven't played as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 392.7 total yards per game (-48-worst).

While the Falcons rank 50th in points per game over the last three contests (33.3), they rank 22nd-best on defense (14.3 points allowed per game) during that three-game stretch.

Over the last three games, Air Force has been bottom-25 in passing offense with 132.7 passing yards per game (-106-worst) and top-25 in passing defense with 145.3 passing yards surrendered per game (23rd-best).

Over the last three contests, the Falcons have been finding success on both offense and defense in terms of rushing. During that three-game stretch, they rank ninth-best with 260 rushing yards per game and 12th-best on defense with 78.7 rushing yards ceded per contest.

The Falcons have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

Air Force has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force has gone 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Four of Air Force's five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

Air Force has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Air Force has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -550 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 566 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Jared Roznos' team-leading 313 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 11 targets) with two touchdowns.

Dane Kinamon has hauled in three receptions totaling 107 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade Harris has racked up two grabs for 82 yards, an average of 11.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

PJ Ramsey has collected 5.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording six TFL and 14 tackles.

Air Force's tackle leader, Alec Mock, has 41 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Trey Taylor has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 36 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

