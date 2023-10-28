When the Air Force Falcons play the Colorado State Rams at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection model predicts the Falcons will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Colorado State vs. Air Force Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (46.5) Air Force 35, Colorado State 20

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The Rams have a 20.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Rams have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Colorado State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season.

Five of the Rams' six games with a set total have hit the over (83.3%).

The average total in Colorado State games this season is 11.6 more points than the point total of 46.5 for this outing.

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this contest.

Against the spread, the Falcons are 4-1-0 this season.

The Falcons have played five games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 46.5 points, 4.7 more than the average point total for Air Force games this season.

Rams vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 34.1 13.4 41.0 16.3 31.0 13.0 Colorado State 29.9 33.6 32.0 33.3 28.3 33.8

