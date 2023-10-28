MWC opponents meet when the No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) and the Colorado State Rams (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium.

Defensively, Air Force has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by surrendering only 13.4 points per game. The offense ranks 28th (34.1 points per game). Colorado State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 466.4 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst. On offense, it ranks 49th with 416.1 total yards per contest.

Colorado State vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Colorado State vs. Air Force Key Statistics

Colorado State Air Force 416.1 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.4 (85th) 466.4 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.4 (2nd) 79.7 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.0 (1st) 336.4 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.4 (133rd) 17 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (5th) 15 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi leads Colorado State with 2,179 yards on 182-of-285 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Vann Schield, has carried the ball 53 times for 236 yards (33.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Avery Morrow has run for 149 yards across 54 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Tory Horton's 738 receiving yards (105.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 65 receptions on 90 targets with six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has caught 43 passes and compiled 577 receiving yards (82.4 per game) with six touchdowns.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 24 receptions (on 41 targets) have netted him 377 yards (53.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 566 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Jared Roznos has hauled in 10 receptions for 313 yards (44.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Dane Kinamon has hauled in three receptions totaling 107 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade Harris' two grabs have turned into 82 yards and one touchdown.

