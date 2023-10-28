The Colorado State Rams (3-4) and their sixth-ranked passing attack will play the No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) and the fourth-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Falcons are heavily favored, by 14 points. The over/under for the outing is 46 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado State vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-14) 46 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-13.5) 46.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Colorado State vs. Air Force Betting Trends

Colorado State is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Rams have covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Air Force has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the MWC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.