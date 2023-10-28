Colorado State vs. Air Force: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Colorado State Rams (3-4) and their sixth-ranked passing attack will play the No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) and the fourth-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Falcons are heavily favored, by 14 points. The over/under for the outing is 46 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Colorado State matchup.
Colorado State vs. Air Force Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Colorado State vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-14)
|46
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-13.5)
|46.5
|-610
|+440
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Colorado State vs. Air Force Betting Trends
- Colorado State is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Rams have covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Air Force has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the MWC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
