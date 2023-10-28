The Colorado State Rams (3-4) and the sixth-ranked pass offense will square off against the No. 19 Air Force Falcons (7-0) and the fourth-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Falcons are heavily favored by 14 points in the outing. The contest's over/under is set at 46.5.

Air Force sports the 28th-ranked offense this year (34.1 points per game), and has been better on defense, ranking fourth-best with only 13.4 points allowed per game. Colorado State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 466.4 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst. Offensively, it ranks 49th with 416.1 total yards per contest.

Colorado State vs. Air Force Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Air Force vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -14 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Colorado State Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Rams are playing poorly right now. In their past three games, they are gaining 364.3 yards per game (-64-worst in college football) and conceding 504.0 (0-worst).

The Rams are scoring 26.0 points per game in their past three games (fourth-worst in college football), and allowing 33.0 per game (-80-worst).

Colorado State is 57th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (273.0 per game), and -104-worst in passing yards given up (292.7).

The Rams are gaining 91.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-97-worst in college football), and giving up 211.3 per game (-95-worst).

Over their last three games, the Rams have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In Colorado State's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Week 9 MWC Betting Trends

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State has gone 4-2-0 ATS this year.

The Rams have been an underdog by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Colorado State games have hit the over in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

Colorado State has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

Colorado State has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi leads Colorado State with 2,179 yards on 182-of-285 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield is his team's leading rusher with 53 carries for 236 yards, or 33.7 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Avery Morrow has been given 54 carries and totaled 149 yards with one touchdown.

Tory Horton paces his team with 738 receiving yards on 65 catches with six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has caught 43 passes and compiled 577 receiving yards (82.4 per game) with six touchdowns.

Justus Ross-Simmons has racked up 377 reciving yards (53.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Mohamed Kamara has 9.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 9.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

Colorado State's top-tackler, Jack Howell, has 57 tackles and one interception this year.

Henry Blackburn has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

