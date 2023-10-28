Colorado vs. UCLA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Buffaloes will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Colorado matchup.
Colorado vs. UCLA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Pasadena, California
- Venue: Rose Bowl
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Colorado vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-16.5)
|61.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-16.5)
|60.5
|-750
|+520
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Duke vs Louisville
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Tulane vs Rice
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- BYU vs Texas
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Oregon vs Utah
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Washington vs Stanford
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- West Virginia vs UCF
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Georgia vs Florida
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
Colorado vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Colorado has put together a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Buffaloes have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- UCLA has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Bruins have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.