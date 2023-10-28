The Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) are 15.5-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup with the No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The point total is set at 61.5 for the outing.

UCLA has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 18th-best in total offense (463.9 yards per game) and 12th-best in total defense (282.6 yards allowed per game). Colorado ranks 37th in total yards per game (432.4), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking worst in the FBS with 473.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. UCLA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: ABC

UCLA vs Colorado Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCLA -15.5 -115 -105 61.5 -110 -110 -700 +500

Looking to place a bet on Colorado vs. UCLA? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Colorado Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Buffaloes are gaining 463.7 yards per game (-7-worst in college football) and conceding 471 (seventh-worst), ranking them among the poorest squads in both categories.

The Buffaloes are 26th in college football in points scored for the past three games (37 per game) and -111-worst in points conceded (39.3).

Colorado is 10th-best in the country in passing yards during its past three games (336.7 per game), and -127-worst in passing yards allowed (379).

The Buffaloes are -27-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (127), and 29th in rushing yards allowed (92).

The Buffaloes have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three contests.

Colorado has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Week 9 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado's ATS record is 3-3-1 this season.

The Buffaloes have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Four of Colorado's seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

This season, Colorado has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

This season, Colorado has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +500 on the moneyline.

Bet on Colorado to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado with 2,420 yards on 219-of-304 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has rushed 54 times for 250 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has piled up 56 carries and totaled 239 yards with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver's 631 receiving yards (90.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 50 catches on 69 targets with four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has 44 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 436 yards (62.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Travis Hunter's 29 grabs (on 42 targets) have netted him 353 yards (50.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Jordan Domineck leads the team with three sacks, and also has seven TFL and 26 tackles.

Colorado's top-tackler, Shilo Sanders, has 39 tackles and one interception this year.

Cam’Ron Silmon has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 22 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.