Northern Colorado vs. Montana Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Montana Grizzlies play the Northern Colorado Bears at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Grizzlies will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.
Northern Colorado vs. Montana Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Montana (-28.5)
|47.5
|Montana 38, Northern Colorado 10
Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last year.
- In Bears games last year, combined scoring went over the point total three times.
Montana Betting Info (2022)
- The Grizzlies won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- Last season, seven of Grizzlies games hit the over.
Bears vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Montana
|27.3
|19.3
|26.7
|16.7
|27.8
|21.3
|Northern Colorado
|15.9
|35.0
|13.7
|30.3
|17.5
|38.5
