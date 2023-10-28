The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) are massive, 32.5-point favorites at home against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team features a solid pass defense, with the Nittany Lions second in the nation, and the Hoosiers 23rd. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Penn State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Penn State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-32.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-31.5) 45.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Penn State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Penn State is 5-1-0 ATS this season.

The Nittany Lions have won their only game this season when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.

Indiana has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Hoosiers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 32.5-point underdogs.

Penn State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Penn State To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 To Win the Big Ten +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 Indiana To Win the Big Ten +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

