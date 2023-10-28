Looking for information on the best bets in MWC action in Week 9, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Air Force vs. Colorado State matchup, and picking Nevada (+1.5) over New Mexico on the spread. Find more insights on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 9 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: Nevada +1.5 vs. New Mexico

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack

Projected Favorite & Spread: Nevada by 7.7 points

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Wyoming +4.5 vs. Boise State

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos

Projected Favorite & Spread: Wyoming by 4.0 points

Time: 5:30 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UNLV +9.5 vs. Fresno State

Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Fresno State Bulldogs

Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 6.3 points

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 9 MWC Total Bets

Over 46.5 - Air Force vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams

Projected Total: 55.6 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 49 - Wyoming vs. Boise State

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos

Projected Total: 56.6 points

Time: 5:30 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 49.5 - New Mexico vs. Nevada

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack

Projected Total: 56.6 points

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 9 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Air Force 7-0 (4-0 MWC) 34.1 / 13.4 394.4 / 223.4 UNLV 6-1 (3-0 MWC) 35.7 / 26.3 427.7 / 406.0 Fresno State 6-1 (2-1 MWC) 34.0 / 20.1 415.6 / 329.6 Wyoming 5-2 (2-1 MWC) 26.3 / 25.6 324.7 / 380.4 Boise State 3-4 (2-1 MWC) 29.7 / 30.9 425.1 / 428.3 San Jose State 3-5 (2-2 MWC) 32.8 / 30.9 387.4 / 379.9 Colorado State 3-4 (1-2 MWC) 29.9 / 33.6 416.1 / 466.4 New Mexico 3-4 (1-2 MWC) 29.9 / 32.6 396.4 / 421.4 Nevada 1-6 (1-2 MWC) 15.7 / 33.9 311.1 / 468.0 Utah State 3-5 (1-3 MWC) 35.3 / 34.0 451.1 / 409.0 San Diego State 3-5 (1-3 MWC) 19.6 / 28.1 316.4 / 418.6 Hawaii 2-6 (0-3 MWC) 23.5 / 36.4 363.3 / 386.6

