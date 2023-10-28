Pac-12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
Pac-12 teams are in action for six games in Week 9 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Washington State -5.5 against Arizona State as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Colorado vs. UCLA matchup.
Best Week 9 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: Washington State -5.5 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 12.5 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Utah +6.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Utah Utes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon by 0.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Stanford +27.5 vs. Washington
- Matchup: Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington by 23.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 9 Pac-12 Total Bets
Under 61.5 - Colorado vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at UCLA Bruins
- Projected Total: 56.6 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 66.5 - USC vs. Cal
- Matchup: USC Trojans at California Golden Bears
- Projected Total: 69.5 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Oregon vs. Utah
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Utah Utes
- Projected Total: 49.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Week 9 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Washington
|7-0 (4-0 Pac-12)
|40.1 / 18.9
|507.1 / 386.7
|USC
|6-2 (4-1 Pac-12)
|45.4 / 30.5
|480.4 / 407.6
|Oregon
|6-1 (3-1 Pac-12)
|47.0 / 17.0
|553.0 / 312.6
|Oregon State
|6-1 (3-1 Pac-12)
|38.1 / 20.3
|444.3 / 342.1
|Utah
|6-1 (3-1 Pac-12)
|23.4 / 15.0
|345.0 / 295.4
|UCLA
|5-2 (2-2 Pac-12)
|31.3 / 14.9
|463.9 / 282.6
|Arizona
|4-3 (2-2 Pac-12)
|31.9 / 20.6
|452.3 / 332.9
|Colorado
|4-3 (1-3 Pac-12)
|34.4 / 35.9
|432.4 / 473.7
|Washington State
|4-3 (1-3 Pac-12)
|32.9 / 29.9
|439.9 / 436.9
|Cal
|3-4 (1-3 Pac-12)
|29.9 / 31.1
|406.0 / 392.1
|Stanford
|2-5 (1-4 Pac-12)
|21.3 / 36.9
|361.9 / 465.9
|Arizona State
|1-6 (0-4 Pac-12)
|17.0 / 26.4
|342.0 / 332.0
