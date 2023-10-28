The Week 9 college football schedule includes six games featuring Pac-12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Oregon vs. Utah | USC vs. Cal

Week 9 Pac-12 Results

Oregon 35 Utah 6

Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-6.5)

Oregon (-6.5) Pregame Total: 47.5

Oregon Leaders

Passing: Bo Nix (24-for-31, 248 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Bo Nix (24-for-31, 248 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Mar'Keise Irving (14 ATT, 83 YDS, 1 TD)

Mar'Keise Irving (14 ATT, 83 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Troy Franklin (10 TAR, 8 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)

Utah Leaders

Passing: Bryson Barnes (15-for-29, 136 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Bryson Barnes (15-for-29, 136 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Jaylon Glover (9 ATT, 39 YDS)

Jaylon Glover (9 ATT, 39 YDS) Receiving: Devaughn Vele (10 TAR, 7 REC, 80 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Utah Oregon 241 Total Yards 390 142 Passing Yards 248 99 Rushing Yards 142 2 Turnovers 1

USC 50 Cal 49

Pregame Favorite: USC (-10.5)

USC (-10.5) Pregame Total: 67.5

USC Leaders

Passing: Caleb Williams (23-for-40, 369 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Caleb Williams (23-for-40, 369 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: MarShawn Lloyd (17 ATT, 115 YDS, 2 TDs)

MarShawn Lloyd (17 ATT, 115 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Tahj Washington (7 TAR, 5 REC, 102 YDS)

Cal Leaders

Passing: Fernando Mendoza (25-for-39, 292 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Fernando Mendoza (25-for-39, 292 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jaydn Ott (21 ATT, 153 YDS, 3 TDs)

Jaydn Ott (21 ATT, 153 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Jeremiah Hunter (12 TAR, 8 REC, 96 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Cal USC 527 Total Yards 497 292 Passing Yards 369 235 Rushing Yards 128 4 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 9 Pac-12 Games

No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-3)

