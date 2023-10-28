Top 25 College Football Streams & TV Channel Info | Week 9
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A total of 19 games on the Week 9 college football schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and the No. 13 Utah Utes.
Here you will find info on how to watch all of week 9's top college football action.
How to Watch AP Top 25 Games
No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-9.5)
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Truist Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)
Indiana Hoosiers at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Penn State (-31.5)
Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-20.5)
No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-4.5)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)
No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 13 Utah Utes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-6.5)
BYU Cougars at No. 7 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: Texas (-19.5)
No. 24 USC Trojans at California Golden Bears
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: California Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: USC (-10.5)
No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)
No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)
No. 19 Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-14)
No. 5 Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington (-27.5)
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-14.5)
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-24.5)
Colorado Buffaloes at No. 23 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-16.5)
No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-11.5)
Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 James Madison Dukes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-20.5)
No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-3)
Bet on Top 25 games today with BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.