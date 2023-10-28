Yuka Saso is in 12th place, at -5, after the first round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to place a wager on Yuka Saso at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

+2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Yuka Saso Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Saso has finished below par on 12 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 19 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four of those rounds.

Over her last 19 rounds, Saso has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Saso has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

Saso has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Saso will try to make the cut for the sixth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 21 -6 272 0 16 3 7 $1.7M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,596 yards, TPC Kuala Lumpur is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,007 yards .

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -6.

Saso will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,580 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Saso's Last Time Out

Saso was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the 16th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Saso was better than 88% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Saso recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , worse than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Saso did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Saso's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average (7.3).

In that last competition, Saso's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Saso finished the BMW Ladies Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Saso finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Saso's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

