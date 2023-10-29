The Colorado Avalanche (6-1) visit the Buffalo Sabres (3-5) at KeyBank Center on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Avalanche are coming off a 4-0 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Sabres were beaten by the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-155) Sabres (+125) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won six of their seven games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).

Colorado has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter and won them all.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 60.8%.

Colorado's seven matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals three times.

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Sabres Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 27 (12th) Goals 23 (17th) 16 (5th) Goals Allowed 27 (24th) 6 (12th) Power Play Goals 3 (23rd) 2 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (9th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche offense's 27 total goals (3.9 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Avalanche have allowed the fifth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 16 (just 2.3 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +11.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.