Will Brandon Johnson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brandon Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 8 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Johnson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 8, Johnson has eight receptions for 122 yards -- 15.3 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 13 occasions.
Brandon Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receiver is on the injury list for the Broncos.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|8
|122
|38
|3
|15.3
Johnson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|3
|2
|31
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|3
|2
|66
|2
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Week 5
|Jets
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|2
|0
|0
|0
