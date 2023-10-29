How to Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) enter a matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High on a six-game winning streak.
We provide more info below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Broncos Insights
- This season the Broncos score 6.1 more points per game (21.1) than the Chiefs surrender (15).
- The Broncos rack up only 16.4 more yards per game (311) than the Chiefs give up (294.6).
- This season Denver runs for 5.9 more yards per game (111.6) than Kansas City allows (105.7).
- This season the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chiefs have forced 11 turnovers.
Broncos Home Performance
- At home, the Broncos average more points (22.3 per game) than they do overall (21.1). They also allow fewer points at home (25) than they do overall (31).
- The Broncos pick up more yards at home (326.5 per game) than they do overall (311), and concede fewer at home (346.8 per game) than overall (424.7).
- Denver picks up 201.5 passing yards per game at home (2.1 more than overall), and allows 208.3 at home (49.1 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Broncos pick up more rushing yards (125 per game) than they do overall (111.6). They also concede fewer rushing yards at home (138.5) than they do overall (167.3).
- At home, the Broncos successfully convert more third downs (40%) than they do overall (39.7%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (36.2%) than overall (39.5%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|New York
|L 31-21
|CBS
|10/12/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 19-8
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Green Bay
|W 19-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|11/13/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|NBC
|11/26/2023
|Cleveland
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.