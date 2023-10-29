On Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) are projected to keep their six-game winning streak alive as they are favored by a touchdown against the Denver Broncos (2-5). This contest has an over/under of 47.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-7) 47 -350 +280 FanDuel Chiefs (-7.5) 47.5 -335 +270

Denver vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Denver has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Broncos are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this year.

There have been four Denver games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

Kansas City is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Kansas City's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Russell Wilson 205.5 (-115) 1.5 (+190) 18.5 (-111) - - - Courtland Sutton - - - - 45.5 (-118) - Adam Trautman - - - - 11.5 (-120) - Jerry Jeudy - - - - 44.5 (-115) - Javonte Williams - - 48.5 (-115) - 13.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

