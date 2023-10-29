Broncos vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
On Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) are projected to keep their six-game winning streak alive as they are favored by a touchdown against the Denver Broncos (2-5). This contest has an over/under of 47.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Chiefs as they prepare for this matchup against the Broncos. Before the Broncos take on the Chiefs, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Broncos vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-7)
|47
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-7.5)
|47.5
|-335
|+270
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 8 Odds
- Click here for Vikings vs Packers
- Click here for Saints vs Colts
- Click here for Jaguars vs Steelers
- Click here for Ravens vs Cardinals
- Click here for Patriots vs Dolphins
Denver vs. Kansas City Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Insights
- Denver has posted one win against the spread this year.
- The Broncos are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this year.
- There have been four Denver games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.
- Kansas City is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of Kansas City's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).
Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Russell Wilson
|205.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+190)
|18.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45.5 (-118)
|-
|Adam Trautman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11.5 (-120)
|-
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44.5 (-115)
|-
|Javonte Williams
|-
|-
|48.5 (-115)
|-
|13.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.