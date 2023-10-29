The Denver Broncos (2-5) host a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) team on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Chiefs have won six games in a row.

Before the Chiefs meet the Broncos, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Broncos vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 7 47 -350 +280

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have combined with their opponent to score more than 47 points in four of seven games this season.

Denver's outings this season have a 44.3-point average over/under, 2.7 fewer points than this game's total.

The Broncos have covered the spread one time in seven games with a set spread.

The Broncos have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Denver has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has an average point total of 48.7 in their contests this year, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs are 6-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 85.7% of those games).

Kansas City has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won them all.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 25.4 5 15 3 48.7 3 7 Broncos 21.1 14 31 32 44.3 4 7

Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

Broncos

Denver has covered the spread once, and is 3-0 overall, over its last three contests.

In the Broncos' past three games, they have hit the over once.

The Broncos are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (12 per game) than overall (21.1), but also conceding fewer points (18) than overall (31).

The Chiefs have scored a total of 73 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 10.4 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by opponents by 69 total points (9.9 per game).

Chiefs

Over its past three contests, Kansas City has covered the spread each time, and is 3-0 overall.

Kansas City's past three games have not gone over the total.

In contests against divisional opponents, the Chiefs are posting 25 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 25.4 points per game. From a defensive angle, they are giving up 12.5 points per game in divisional games compared to 15 points per game in all games.

The Chiefs have put up a total of 73 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 10.4 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by opponents by 69 total points (9.9 per game).

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 42 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22 27 ATS Record 1-5-1 1-3-0 0-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.7 49.1 48.2 Implied Team Total AVG 27.7 28.5 26.7 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.