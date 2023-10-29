Courtland Sutton will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his Denver Broncos meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Sutton has 31 receptions for a team-leading 351 yards and five TDs this year. He's been targeted 43 times, producing 50.1 yards per game.

Sutton vs. the Chiefs

Sutton vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 4 GP / 29.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 29.5 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Kansas City has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Sutton will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs concede 188.9 passing yards per game.

So far this year, the Chiefs have given up eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 10th among NFL teams.

Courtland Sutton Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Sutton Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this year, Sutton has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Sutton has 20.1% of his team's target share (43 targets on 214 passing attempts).

He has 351 receiving yards on 43 targets to rank 46th in NFL play with 8.2 yards per target.

Sutton has five games with a touchdown catch this year (out of seven played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has five total touchdowns this season (35.7% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

Sutton has been targeted eight times in the red zone (23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts).

Sutton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 91 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

