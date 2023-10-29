At Empower Field at Mile High in Week 8, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be lined up against the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and Bryan Cook. See below for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 61.1 8.7 21 69 7.04

Courtland Sutton vs. Bryan Cook Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton's 351 receiving yards (50.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 31 receptions on 43 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Denver has amassed 1,396 total passing yards (20th in NFL) and 6.5 passing yards per attempt (15th).

When it comes to total offense, the Broncos rank 14th in the NFL in points scored (21.1 per game) and 17th in total yards (311 per game).

Denver is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 30.6 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Broncos are throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 34 total red-zone pass attempts (63% red-zone pass rate).

Bryan Cook & the Chiefs' Defense

Bryan Cook has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 25 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Kansas City has given up 1,322 (188.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Chiefs are allowing the third-fewest points in the league, 15 per game.

Kansas City has allowed two players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Courtland Sutton vs. Bryan Cook Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Bryan Cook Rec. Targets 43 18 Def. Targets Receptions 31 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.3 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 351 25 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 50.1 3.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 67 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 1 Interceptions

