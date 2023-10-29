Dwayne Washington did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Trying to find Washington's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Washington had season stats last year that included 38 rushing yards on 11 carries (3.5 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus one reception on one target for seven yards.

Dwayne Washington Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Broncos have no other RB on the injury report.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Game Time: 4:25 PM

Washington 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 11 38 0 3.5 1 1 7 0

Washington Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Buccaneers 4 18 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 3 7 0 1 7 0

