Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are ranked 16th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 105.7 per game.

On the ground, Williams has recorded a team-best 272 rushing yards on 63 carries (45.3 ypg). Williams has tacked on 14 receptions for 65 yards, good for 10.8 yards per game.

Williams vs. the Chiefs

Williams vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 3 GP / 66.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 66.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Chiefs defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Two opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 105.7 rushing yards per game conceded by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Chiefs have totaled two touchdowns on the ground (0.3 per game). The Chiefs' defense is second in the league in that category.

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-111)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his six opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Broncos have passed 58.2% of the time and run 41.8% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 40.9% of his team's 154 rushing attempts this season (63).

Williams has no rushing touchdowns in six games this season.

He has three red zone rushing carries (15.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Javonte Williams Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

Williams, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of six games this year.

Williams has 8.9% of his team's target share (19 targets on 214 passing attempts).

He has 65 receiving yards on 19 targets to rank 140th in NFL play with 3.4 yards per target.

Williams, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

