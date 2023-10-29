Jerry Jeudy will be up against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Jeudy has 25 grabs on 34 targets for 286 yards, with an average of 47.7 yards per game.

Jeudy vs. the Chiefs

Jeudy vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 5 GP / 46.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 46.4 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Kansas City on the season.

The 188.9 passing yards per game conceded by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Chiefs have totaled eight touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Chiefs' defense is 10th in the NFL in that category.

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Jeudy Receiving Insights

In three of six games this year, Jeudy has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jeudy has 15.9% of his team's target share (34 targets on 214 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 8.4 yards per target (41st in NFL).

Jeudy, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jeudy (two red zone targets) has been targeted 5.9% of the time in the red zone (34 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

