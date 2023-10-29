Will Jerry Jeudy get into the end zone when the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Jeudy has recorded 286 yards receiving (47.7 per game), reeling in 25 balls on 34 targets.

Having played six games this year, Jeudy has not tallied a TD reception.

Jerry Jeudy Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0

