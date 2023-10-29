Should you wager on Logan O'Connor to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

O'Connor's shooting percentage is 37.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.