The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) are welcoming in the Denver Nuggets (1-0) for a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Paycom Center, with a tip-off time of 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Information

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic collected 24.5 points, 9.8 assists and 11.8 rebounds last season.

Jamal Murray's numbers last season were 20.0 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Aaron Gordon recorded 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3.0 assists, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Michael Porter Jr. recorded 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recorded 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points last year, plus 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Josh Giddey put up 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Williams posted 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He drained 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.

Luguentz Dort posted 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He drained 38.8% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Isaiah Joe posted 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Nuggets 117.5 Points Avg. 115.8 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 46.5% Field Goal % 50.4% 35.6% Three Point % 37.9%

