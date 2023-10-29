The Denver Nuggets (2-0) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) in a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Paycom Center on October 29, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets shot 50.4% from the field last season, three percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Thunder allowed to opponents.

Denver had a 44-15 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Thunder ranked 12th in rebounding in the NBA, the Nuggets finished 18th.

Last year, the Nuggets recorded just 0.6 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Thunder allowed (116.4).

Denver went 37-4 last season when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets averaged 119.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 112.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

Defensively Denver played better in home games last season, giving up 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets fared better at home last year, averaging 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries