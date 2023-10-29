Russell Wilson will be facing the sixth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Denver Broncos meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

This year, Wilson has passed for 1,499 yards (214.1 per game), going 142-for-214 (66.4%) and amassing 13 TDs with four picks. Wilson has tacked on 171 rushing yards on 23 carries while producing 24.4 yards per contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Wilson and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wilson vs. the Chiefs

Wilson vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 3 GP / 188 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 188 PASS YPG / PASS TD Not a single opposing quarterback has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have given up one or more passing TDs to six opposing quarterbacks this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Kansas City in 2023.

The Chiefs have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The Chiefs allow 188.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs' defense ranks 10th in the NFL by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Watch Broncos vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Russell Wilson Passing Props vs. the Chiefs

Passing Yards: 206.5 (-118)

206.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+200)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Wilson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has gone over his passing yards prop total twice this year.

The Broncos have passed 58.2% of the time and run 41.8% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

With 214 attempts for 1,499 passing yards, Wilson is 18th in league action with 7 yards per attempt.

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in all seven games this season, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 92.9% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (13).

Wilson has attempted 34 passes in the red zone (63.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Russell Wilson Rushing Props vs the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 18.5 (-110)

Wilson Rushing Insights

So far this season, Wilson has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in seven opportunities).

In seven games this season, Wilson has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has three red zone carries for 15.0% of the team share (his team runs on 37% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 20-for-29 / 194 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 13-for-22 / 95 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 20-for-31 / 196 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 21-for-28 / 223 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-38 / 306 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.