Will Russell Wilson Score a Touchdown Against the Chiefs in Week 8?
The Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Russell Wilson get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.
Will Russell Wilson score a touchdown against the Chiefs?
Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)
- So far this year Wilson has rushed for 171 yards on 23 carries (24.4 ypg).
- Wilson does not have a rushing touchdown in seven games.
Russell Wilson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|27
|34
|177
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|18
|32
|308
|3
|1
|6
|56
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|306
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|21
|28
|223
|3
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|20
|31
|196
|2
|0
|7
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|13
|22
|95
|1
|2
|4
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|20
|29
|194
|1
|0
|1
|21
|0
