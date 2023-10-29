When the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) and Denver Broncos (2-5) square off on October 29 at Empower Field at Mile High, Patrick Mahomes II and Russell Wilson will be under center for their respective teams. Which QB has the advantage in this bout? Find out below.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Russell Wilson vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Russell Wilson 2023 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 7 Games Played 7 66.4% Completion % 69.5% 1,499 (214.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,017 (288.1) 13 Touchdowns 15 4 Interceptions 6 171 (24.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 214 (30.6) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 205.5 yards

: Over/Under 205.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Chiefs rank third in the league with 15.0 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th in total yards allowed with 294.6 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Kansas City has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking 10th in the NFL by allowing 188.9 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks second with 5.6 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Chiefs' D ranks 18th in the NFL with 740 rushing yards allowed (105.7 per game) and second with two rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Kansas City is 12th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (37.1%) and 11th in red-zone percentage allowed (50.0%).

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 274.5 yards

: Over/Under 274.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Broncos Defensive Stats

