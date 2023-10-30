The Denver Nuggets (3-0) are favored (-7.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs on ALT and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -7.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents went over 230.5 combined points in 38 of 82 games last season.

Denver games had an average of 228.3 points last season, 2.2 less than this game's over/under.

Denver put together a 45-37-0 ATS record last year.

Denver won 70.5% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (43-18).

The Nuggets went 19-6 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter (76%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Nuggets' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 25 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered 20 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

When it came to over/unders, the Nuggets hit the over less often when playing at home last year, as they eclipsed the total 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%). In away games, they hit the over 20 times in 41 opportunities (48.8%).

Last season the 115.8 points per game the Nuggets averaged were only 2.2 fewer points than the Jazz conceded (118).

Denver had a 27-10 record versus the spread and were 33-4 overall when scoring more than 118 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Jazz Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Jazz 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 27-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 40-15 33-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-22 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-8 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.