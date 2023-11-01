Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Air Force Falcons. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. More details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Air Force team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ethan Taylor 8 18.8 5.8 3.4 1.4 0.9 Beau Becker 8 15.4 6.0 1.4 0.1 1.4 Jeffrey Mills 8 8.6 3.8 2.5 2.0 0.3 Kellan Boylan 8 7.4 7.1 2.8 1.3 0.9 Chase Beasley 8 5.1 3.0 2.1 0.8 0.4 Byron Brown 8 4.1 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.3 Corbin Green 8 3.0 3.4 1.1 0.4 1.1 Rytis Petraitis 1 18.0 6.0 2.0 3.0 0.0 Kolby Gilles 7 1.3 0.6 0.6 0.1 0.0 Luke Kearney 2 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Air Force season stats

Air Force has gone 6-2 on the season so far.

This year, the Falcons are 4-1 at home with a 2-1 record on the road.

Against the William & Mary Tribe on November 17, Air Force secured its best win of the season, which was an 80-71 overtime home victory.

This year, the Falcons haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Air Force has four games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Air Force games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Portland A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Eastern Washington H 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UT Arlington N 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Northern Colorado H 4:00 PM Tue, Jan 2 Utah State H 4:00 PM

