With a record of 7-2, the Air Force Falcons' next game is at home versus the Eastern Washington Eagles, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the Air Force Falcons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Air Force games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Eastern Washington H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 UT Arlington N 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Northern Colorado H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Utah State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Nevada A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 San Jose State H 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Colorado State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 New Mexico H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 UNLV A 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Fresno State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Wyoming H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Boise State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 San Diego State H 10:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Fresno State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 13 San Jose State A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Air Force's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Eastern Washington Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Clune Arena
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Air Force's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Air Force players

Shop for Air Force gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ethan Taylor 9 18.4 5.6 3.3 1.4 0.8 41.5% (54-130) 41.8% (33-79)
Beau Becker 9 14.9 5.8 1.6 0.2 1.3 54.5% (55-101) 35.6% (16-45)
Jeffrey Mills 9 8.8 3.4 2.7 1.8 0.2 42.6% (29-68) 31.0% (9-29)
Kellan Boylan 9 8.2 7.0 2.8 1.7 1.0 46.0% (23-50) 29.2% (7-24)
Chase Beasley 9 4.7 3.1 2.0 0.7 0.3 46.7% (14-30) 25.0% (2-8)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.