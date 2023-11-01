With a record of 7-2, the Air Force Falcons' next game is at home versus the Eastern Washington Eagles, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the Air Force Falcons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Air Force games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Air Force's next matchup information

Opponent: Eastern Washington Eagles

Eastern Washington Eagles Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Clune Arena

Clune Arena Broadcast: MW Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Air Force's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Air Force players

Shop for Air Force gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ethan Taylor 9 18.4 5.6 3.3 1.4 0.8 41.5% (54-130) 41.8% (33-79) Beau Becker 9 14.9 5.8 1.6 0.2 1.3 54.5% (55-101) 35.6% (16-45) Jeffrey Mills 9 8.8 3.4 2.7 1.8 0.2 42.6% (29-68) 31.0% (9-29) Kellan Boylan 9 8.2 7.0 2.8 1.7 1.0 46.0% (23-50) 29.2% (7-24) Chase Beasley 9 4.7 3.1 2.0 0.7 0.3 46.7% (14-30) 25.0% (2-8)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.