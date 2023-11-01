Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Air Force game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Falcons with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Air Force team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Madison Smith 7 14.4 6.6 1.9 2.6 0.1 Milahnie Perry 7 14.4 2.7 1.9 0.9 0.4 Keelie O'Hollaren 7 11.4 2.3 0.1 0.7 0.0 Jayda McNabb 7 6.4 6.4 1.3 1.7 0.7 Dasha Macmillan 7 5.7 3.1 1.0 0.4 0.1 Alexis Cortez 7 4.6 2.9 1.0 0.4 0.3 Taylor Britt 7 4.4 5.4 2.7 3.0 0.0 Grace Walsh 6 1.7 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.2 Parker Brown 4 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.3 Jordyn DeVaughn 3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0

Air Force season stats

Air Force has won four games so far this season (4-3).

The Falcons are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Air Force, in its best win of the season, defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine 54-51 on November 24.

This season, the Falcons haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Air Force has one game remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Air Force games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Colorado H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 UC-Colorado Springs H 8:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Northern Colorado H 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Weber State H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Clemson A 1:00 PM

