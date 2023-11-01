Coming up for the Air Force Falcons women (5-4) is a matchup at home versus the Northern Colorado Bears, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the Air Force Falcons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Air Force games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Northern Colorado H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Weber State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Clemson A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 SMU A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Fresno State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 San Diego State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Wyoming H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Nevada A 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 UNLV H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Colorado State A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Wyoming A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 New Mexico H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Colorado State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 San Jose State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Nevada H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Air Force's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northern Colorado Bears
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Clune Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Air Force's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Air Force players

Shop for Air Force gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Madison Smith 9 14.3 6.4 1.9 2.8 0.2 38.8% (45-116) 26.7% (8-30)
Milahnie Perry 9 14.3 2.6 1.8 1.2 0.4 35.9% (47-131) 24.0% (6-25)
Keelie O'Hollaren 9 9.3 2.2 0.2 0.8 0.0 38.8% (31-80) 30.6% (15-49)
Jayda McNabb 9 7.1 6.8 1.4 1.9 1.0 36.5% (19-52) 22.2% (2-9)
Dasha Macmillan 9 5.9 3.2 1.1 0.6 0.1 30.1% (22-73) 21.9% (7-32)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.