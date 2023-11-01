Wednesday will feature a projected one-sided NHL outing between the home favorite Colorado Avalanche (6-2, -250 on the moneyline to win) and the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1, +200 moneyline odds) at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT2.

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Avalanche vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Blues Betting Trends

In three games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche have gone 6-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

This season the Blues have three wins in the six games in which they've been an underdog.

Colorado has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

St. Louis has not played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season.

